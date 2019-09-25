Canon expands mirrorless range with 4K-capable EOS M200

Canon has expanded its mirrorless camera range with the launch of the entry-level EOS M200. As you might've guessed, the EOS M200 (£499) is the successor to the EOS M100, and while it uses the same body and 24.1 megapixel sensor as its predecessor, it also includes some new features like an updated Digic 8 processor, Dual Pixel CMOS autofocus, and 4K video recording at 24 fps. Whether or not those additions will tempt EOS M100 owners to upgrade remains to be seen, but if you're a budding photographer looking to ditch your smartphone for something a little more robust, the EOS M200 could be worth a shout.