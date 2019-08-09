Blackmagic's new pocket camera can shoot Hollywood-style 6K videos

Blackmagic has expanded its Pocket Cinema Camera range with a brand new 6K model ($2,495) that, you guessed it, can shoot stunning 6K images and videos at up to 60 fps in full resolution or 120 fps windowed. The robust handheld digital film camera features a larger 6144 x 3456 Super 35 sensor than its 4K cousin, and can be used with larger EF photographic lenses to create gorgeous cinematic images with shallower depth of field. All of that extra resolution also means more room for reframing in editing and colour correction, hopefully making getting that perfect shot easier than ever.