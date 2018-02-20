70MAI is a dash cam that you can control with your voice

When we think about driving in the UK, we tend to think of the M25 during rush hour, middle fingers appearing from wound down windows and trying to avoid puddles the size of swimming pools. Hardly picturesque. There are times, though, when you’re speeding along (under the limit, obviously) and notice a great photo op. Aaaaand then it’s gone. Not with the AI-powered 70MAI (from $39) dash cam. Like most cams of its kind, the 70MAI will continuously record your surroundings, deleting footage as it loops. But with this gadget all you need to do is issue a voice command to have it save footage or take a still, and most importantly of all, it can automatically store clips of collisions or accidents in a seperate folder. Video is captured at 1080P with a 130-degree field of view, while manufacturer Banya Tech reckons the Sony IMX323 sensor will ensure good low light performance. Shipping is scheduled to begin in March.