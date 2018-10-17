Beats special-edition wireless headphones pay homage to Mickey Mouse

Whether you want to whistle along to Steamboat Willie or jam to the theme of Mickey’s Clubhouse, Dr Dre and Disney have got you covered with the new special-edition Solo3 on-ear wireless headphones, decorated with Mickey Mouse posed on top of a cool grey finish. The headphones mark the 90th anniversary of the famous cartoon mouse and come with a special felt case, anniversary pin and sticker decal. With all the trimmings of Solo3 model cans, including an AWI chip for Bluetooth connectivity and pivoting, adjustable cushioned ears for the right fit, these headphones are a great way of showing your love for Mickey while you bop up and down. At £280, the Mickey Mouse anniversary headphones are set to be released 11 November via the Apple or Disney store.