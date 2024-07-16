Stuff

Beats x Minecraft Special Edition Solo 4 collab celebrates the game’s 15th anniversary

The $200/£200 headphones feature a pixelated design and metallic green hinges, too

Apple-owned Beats has revealed a collaboration with Minecraft to celebrate the 15th anniversary of the game. The result is a special edition of its recently-released Beats Solo 4 headphones.

The $200/£200 headphones feature a pixelated design (what else would you expect from a Minecraft collab) with metallic green hinges and include Creeper on them too.

Buyers will also get a code to redeem an in-game ‘headphone character’ item. There’s even an animated short film to mark the occasion featuring Imagine Dragons – watch it below.

The Solo 4 headphones arrived earlier this year after almost a decade since the Beats Solo 3 and they launched with an impressive 50 hours of battery life. There are also some big audio upgrades on board with 40mm transducers, Personalized Spatial Audio with dynamic head tracking for immersive sound. There’s even lossless audio when using a wired connection with USB-C.

As we said at the time of launch, they make the Solo 4 a better option for some than Apple’s AirPods Max, though Beats’ own Studio Pro headphones are pretty tasty as well.

In the US, the headphones are available online from Apple as well as from Target. In the UK, the headphones are available exclusively from EE retail for a limited time and you can grab them from 3pm on 18 July online and in EE’s flagship store in Westfield White City, London.

