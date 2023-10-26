Bang & Olufsen’s Beosound A5 gets futuristic design with aluminium refresh

When it comes to the top speakers for your tunes, you want them to look as good as they sound. Bang & Olufsen unveiled the Beosound A5 speaker earlier this year, offering high-end audio alongside a retro design. But the Scandi brand has gone for a more futuristic look with this aluminium design refresh for the wireless speaker.

For the new design, B&O has opted for a more futuristic style. The grille for the new Beosound A5 is crafted from aluminium and hand-finished before being shipped out. On the front, you’ll find more than 3500 aluminium discs using a second layer of aluminium. It gives the illusion of the discs floating at the front of the speaker. Rather than sound flowing through round holes like normal, it’ll flow out around the round discs. Not only will it look strikingly different, it’ll sound just as premium.

Inside the Beosound, you’ll find four digital amplifiers. They combine 280 watts of power with dynamic 360-degree sound. These include a 1×5.25-inch woofer, 2×2-inch midrange, and 1×0.75 tweeter. The speaker offers 12 hours of runtime between charges and a built-in phone charger in its top panel. It’s controllable using the sleek interface or directly from the Bang & Olufsen app.

You can carry a Beosound A5 room-to-room pain-free, and it looks perfect on a floor, shelf, or table. And, thanks to its IP65 water and dustproof rating, you can even use it outside. The Beosound A5 is compatible with Beolink Multiroom, AirPlay 2, Chromecast, Spotify Connect, Bluetooth 5.2, and more. Thanks to an update, you can enjoy new features on the speaker. Find automatic stereo pairing with other B&O speakers, and Fluid Sweet Spot to identify the ideal sound output based on your position.

Fancy a futuristic upgrade for your home listening? The new Beosound A5 Spaced Aluminium is available to order directly from the brand. It’ll set you back $1399/£1299.

