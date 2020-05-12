Sony expands soundbar range with the dynamic HT-G700 and affordable HT-S20R

Sony has bolstered its soundbar range with the launch of the HT-G700 (£450) and HT-S20R (£250). The dynamic duo have been designed to pump out immersive and powerful audio without (completely) breaking the bank, and can be used in tandem with that fancy TV of yours or utilised as a powerful bluetooth speaker. The high-end G700 is a 3.1 channel speaker with Dolby Atmos and DTS: X support that's capable of producing multi-direction audio using 7.1.2. channel surround sound. It also comes with a wireless subwoofer for added oomph, and an Immersive Audio Enhancement button that can be used to upscale regular stereo audio with a quick tap. The cheaper S20R has decidedly fewer bells and whistles, but still offers 400W of power, two rear speakers, and a punchy subwoofer that'll help produce audio with plenty of clout. It might not have the same robust feature set as the G700, but at £200 less it's a more affordable option that will still deliver the goods.