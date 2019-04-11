Rode just launched the world's smallest wireless microphone system

The folks over at Australian audio specialist Rode obviously believe that good things come in small packages. The company has just launched the Wireless Go (£179), the smallest and most versatile wireless microphone system in the world. The ditty transmitter works as both a clip-on mic or belt pack for a Rode lavalier, beaming ultra-clear broadcast-grade audio via 2.4Ghz digital transmission to the similarly minuscule on-camera receiver. Both the transmitter and receiver weigh just 31g and can be attached to just about anything - making them the perfect combo for filmmaking, presenting, vlogging, YouTubing, streaming, and everything else you can dream up.