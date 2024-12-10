Your favourite content creator’s favourite wireless mic just got a huge upgrade

Stuff

Rode Wireless Go Gen 3 gets a lot cleverer - and more colourful

Scroll through any of your phone’s social media apps and stop at random. Go on, I’ll wait. There’s a high chance the content creator you stopped on is rocking a Rode microphone. The Aussie audio firm’s wireless mics are legendary among YouTubers and social stars… but there’s always room for improvement. The new Wireless Go 3rd Gen brings a bunch of features previously reserved for the flagship model – and adds a splash of colour to the range for the very first time.

The square receiver and two transmitting mics are pretty distinctive when clipped onto clothing, using the built-in clips, but doubly so if you pick up the Wireless Go in one of Rode’s limited edition colours. It’s the first time any Rode gear has been offered in something other than black or white, with red, orange, green, purple, pink, blue, cobalt, clay, lilac, stone, rose and moss all on offer.

This latest iteration has learned a bunch of lessons from the Wireless Pro, including 32-bit float recording that should all but eradicate the possibility of clipped or quiet audio files. Headphone monitoring with on-board level controls, locking lavalier connectors, and a safety channel when recording straight to a camera or smartphone all make the grade.

Smart plug-in power turns the mics on and off at the same time as your connected camera, which is a neat way to maximise battery life between recording sessions. Marker dropping and a choice of merged or split recording modes should also streamline the editing process.

Each transmitter can reach up to 260m of range using Rode’s proprietary 2.4GHz wireless tech.

32GB of on-board memory on each transmitter is enough for 40+ hours of backup recordings, while USB-C and 3.5mm outputs mean it’ll play nicely with pretty much any kit you keep in your camera bag, from mirrorless snappers to smartphones. They can pair directly to Rode’s Series IV gear, including the RØDECaster Pro II audio mixer, for pop-up podcasting, and can be controlled through Rode’s Central smartphone companion app.

If the seven hours of operating time isn’t enough for your hectic shooting schedule, you’ll want to pick up the Charge Case+ accessory. It’s fundamentally the same as the charge case that comes as standard with the Wireless Pro, adding two full charges for each device for up to 21 hours of use. You can also transfer recordings and update firmware for all three units at once over a single USB-C cable.

The Wireless Go 3 Gen 3 is going on sale for $229, while the Charge Case+ will set you back an additional $89. All in, that still makes it around $50 less than a Wireless Pro.

