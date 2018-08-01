Pirelli tires of tyres and rolls out a Bluetooth speaker

Pirelli is famous for producing two things: high quality tyres and a swanky calendar. But if the Italian company’s latest venture proves a success, it could become known for its adventures into audio engineering as well. The P Zero Sound is a Bluetooth speaker modelled on a Formula 1 racing wheel and manufactured by Modena-based iXoost, previously responsible for a speaker apparently made up of car exhausts. It’s been fitted with an impressively beefy-sounding (at least on paper – we haven’t heard it roar ourselves) 100-watt amplifier and Bluetooth 4.0 with AptX for simple wireless streaming. If you’re fretting about where a huge F1 wheel might fit in your living room, it’s worth noting that the P Zero Sound is only a half-scale replica of the real thing; now you just need to worry about getting together the €2,400 asking price…