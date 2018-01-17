Pioneer’s DDJ-1000 controller is a club-worthy piece of kit in a portable package

Anyone who’s been a student will know that a sweaty, beer-stained living room can be the perfect venue for a DJ set, but often the person behind the decks will have to work with a slightly different set-up to what they’d find in a club. That’s where Pioneer’s latest controller comes in. The DDJ-1000 is designed to be used with the company’s own (and soon to be updated) rekordbox dj software, and offers a club-style interface on a very portable device. It inherits full-size jog wheels from the flagship CDJ-2000NXS2, with LCD On Jog displays in the middle of each, so you can keep an eye on track information without checking your laptop. The controller boasts 14 Beat FX, a new Magvel Fader crossfader, and 16 multi-coloured Performance Pads, which can be used to trigger cues, samplers and more. When your set is up, two USB ports make DJ changeovers quick and easy. After all, nobody likes a silent house party. Pick one up for €1,199 later this month.