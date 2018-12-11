The Ortofon Century is a stunning turntable 100 years in the making

Danish audio specialist Ortofon has decided to mark its 100th birthday by releasing an absolute corker of a turntable. Created in collaboration with Pro-Ject Audio Systems, the aptly named Ortofon Century (£2,600) is a reworked version of the Pro-Ject Classic SB that manages to deliver even better performance thanks to a few choice tweaks. The Century, for instance, sports a more sophisticated aluminium sub-platter than the Classic SB, and also packs a limited-edition Concorde silver coil cartridge to produce sound that's more open and precise. Honestly, you'd also struggle to find a turntable that looks anywhere near as sumptuous as the Century, with its piano black chassis and aluminium sub-chassis coming together in a holy union of aesthetic bliss.