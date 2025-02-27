Stuff

I’m thunderstruck by the best looking turntable I’ve ever seen

This limited edition Pro-Ject AC/DC turntable looks like a lightning bold with a red LED-lit sub-platter – it's the best turntable I've seen

If you’re a vinyl lover that’s partial to a bit of AC/DC, then your wallet should be concerned. That’s because Pro-Ject’s latest turntable certainly is going to leave you thunderstruck. The brand’s new AC/DC Turntable is part of the Artist Collection line of players. If you’ve ever felt that your record player lacked a certain electrifying presence, then this might just be what you’re missing.

The design takes inspiration from the band’s legendary logo – a lightning bolt. The logo’s sharp angles and bold lines have been translated into the turntable’s striking aesthetic. Pro-Ject has gone all out, crafting a low-resonance, 8.6-inch acrylic tonearm that supposedly follows the “design idea” of the AC/DC logo.

Whether that means it crackles with high-voltage precision or just looks cool is up for debate, but we’ll give Pro-Ject points for creativity. There’s also a hefty glass platter paired with an acrylic red LED-lit sub-platter. It’s a combination that should help keep your records spinning smoothly while adding some extra weight to the unit – literally and figuratively.

Of course, no turntable worth its salt would skimp on the cartridge. Pro-Ject has pre-installed an Ortofon 2M Red MM – a solid mid-range choice that should bring out the best in your classic rock collection. And because Pro-Ject is nothing if not consistent, this turntable is handmade in Europe, ensuring a level of craftsmanship that audiophiles will appreciate.

The AC/DC Turntable will be available from March 2025 at select Pro-Ject dealers, with a price tag of $1400/£1100 /€1299. If you’re an AC/DC fan with a love for hi-fi sound, this might be the perfect way to let your vinyl rock and roll all night.

