Master & Dynamic’s MW65s are its first noise-cancelling cans

When it comes to headphones that block out the racket of screaming babies on the train, you really are spoilt for choice these days. And now Master & Dynamic is getting in on the action with the MW65, its first noise-cancelling headphones. Crafted from a combination of premium leather and anodized aluminum, they definitely look the part, and Master & Dynamic says the MW65s are its lightest over-ears to date. You get three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC), beam-forming mics to reduce background noise during calls, 24 hours of battery life, quick charging and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The question is whether, at a very pricey £449, they can compete with Sony and Bose as front-runners in the market.