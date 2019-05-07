News
Master & Dynamic’s MW65s are its first noise-cancelling cans
And they ain’t cheap
When it comes to headphones that block out the racket of screaming babies on the train, you really are spoilt for choice these days. And now Master & Dynamic is getting in on the action with the MW65, its first noise-cancelling headphones. Crafted from a combination of premium leather and anodized aluminum, they definitely look the part, and Master & Dynamic says the MW65s are its lightest over-ears to date. You get three levels of active noise cancellation (ANC), beam-forming mics to reduce background noise during calls, 24 hours of battery life, quick charging and a dedicated Google Assistant button. The question is whether, at a very pricey £449, they can compete with Sony and Bose as front-runners in the market.
Audio