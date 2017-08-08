Lofree's Poison speaker sounds anything but toxic

When Alice Cooper recorded Poison in the late ‘80s it’s fairly safe to say he wasn’t singing about having a retro-styled Bluetooth speaker running through his veins. But it’s hard to deny that there’s something quite intoxicating about Lofree’s strangely named speaker, especially when early adopters can pick one up for just US$64. Sure, from the wrong angle it looks like a toaster, but the combo of Bluetooth and old-skool FM radio, plus the large, exposed diaphragm round the back mean the Poison is pretty far from toxic.