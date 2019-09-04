Korg just unveiled a super-cheap DIY digital synthesiser called the NTS-1

Korg has unveiled a new DIY digital synthesiser called the NTS-1 ($100), and it looks to be the stuff of electric dreams. Part of the company's new DIY-focused Nu-Tekt line, the NTS-1 can be easily assembled without any soldering or fancy tools, and packs a powerful synth and multi-effects engine into a compact form factor that's uber-portable and surprisingly versatile. The diddy synth even comes bundled with a wide range of music software from Izotope, including Ozone Elements, which lets you not only create songs but also master them using AI. If you've been thinking about wandering the vast plains of electronica, the NTS-1 might be the perfect place to start.