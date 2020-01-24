JBL’s Tune 750BTNC do noise-cancellation on a budget

If you’re asking us to recommend a pair of ANC cans, we'd still say that Sony’s WH-1000XM3 are the best in the business. But they’re not cheap. JBL’s new headphones allow you to block out the outside rabble for a far less wallet-whacking outlay. The Tune 750BTCs offer active noise-cancelling and voice control via your assistant (Alexa, Siri or Google Assistant) of choice, with a dedicated button on the earcup. JBL promises meaty bass, and you can hop seamlessly between connections with two simultaneous Bluetooth devices - a feature we always appreciate on headphones. At 15 hours, battery life isn’t incredible, nor is Bluetooth 4.2 rather than the now standard 5.0, but for £120 we’ll try not to complain too much.