JBL’s Tune 220TWS should do a decent AirPods impression on a budget

At this point, there are more pairs of true wireless earbuds fighting for your cash than there are pigeons for your crisps, so JBL has naturally decided to throw another one into the mix. The £100 Tune 220TWS look not unlike Apple’s AirPods, and for a cheaper price tag also pack in on-bud controls for controlling your music and summoning a voice assistant. They come in black, white, pink and blue, so you’re getting more choice than with the AirPods too. We can’t pass judgement on sound quality yet, which JBL promises is nice and bassy, but three hours of battery life between charges (the case adds a further 16) isn’t great. If you can live with that, they’re available to buy now.