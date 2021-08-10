House of Marley’s Rebel earbuds deliver eco beats and better battery life

Wireless music might be your jam, but a flat battery will interrupt your rhythm quicker than the sight of single-use plastic. Luckily, House of Marley’s Rebel earbuds weigh less, go longer and still support the planet. Equipped with a cell good for eight hours of playback on a single charge, the Qi-compatible wireless charging case can see you through to 30 – enough to enjoy most of Mr Marley’s back-catalogue. Two EQs mean you can deploy the 10mm drivers for boosted bass when you need to stir it up, too. Crafted from bamboo, natural wood fibre and recycled plastics, the Rebel’s eco credentials are clear, plus IPX5 water-resistance means the ‘phones are happy to meet Mother Nature. Their wooden backs harbour touch controls to help you skip through reggae classics, while the compact design goes light on your lugs. And at £100, the price tag does the same for your wallet.