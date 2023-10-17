House of Marley’s Little Bird wireless earbuds fly into the sustainable scene

While we’re pretty familiar with the best wireless earbuds kicking about, what if you’re after something a little different? When it comes to buying tech, plenty of shoppers are looking at more sustainable options. And House of Marley’s latest wireless buds fly into the sustainable scene. The Little Bird True Wireless Earbuds are crafted from completely sustainable materials, meaning they look great, sound great, and are great for the planet.

Top of the list of selling points for these buds is sustainability. The Little Bird earbuds are made entirely from sustainable materials: the buds use bamboo, wood fibre, and recycled plastics, while the case is made completely from recycled plastics. And these materials add to the design. The outside of the buds are made from bamboo, which results in some sleek-looking buds in your lugs. But sustainability doesn’t come at the cost of function.

Inside, you’ll find 10mm high-definition drivers that can deliver great sound. There are movie and gaming modes, so you can adjust frequencies based on the content on our device. There’s a built-in mic with noise-cancelling for calls, and touch controls for you to fiddle around with playback. House of Marley reckons the Little Bird buds can squeeze out 6 hours of battery, and a total of 24 with the charging case. When it’s time to juice up, they can charge in just 15 minutes via USB-C. And speaking of the latest connectivity, you’ll find Bluetooth 5.3 on these earbuds.

Ready to pop these Little Bird buds in your ears? House of Marley’s latest wireless earbuds are available directly from the brand and from other online retailers. They’ll set you back £50 and are available in either black or cream.

