The Galaxy Buds are Samsung's answer to the Apple AirPods

Samsung has finally lifted the lid on the Galaxy Buds, a new pair of (rather gorgeous) truly wireless headphones it'll be hoping can steal some of the limelight from Apple's AirPods. Announced alongside the new Galaxy S10 range, the Buds are 30% smaller than Samsung's Gear IconX wireless earphones, and sport an adaptive microphone and sound tech from audio engineering specialist AKG. They'll be available in white, black, and startlingly bright yellow, and will cost £139 when they launch in March. How does that sound?