The Devialet Gemini wireless buds come with three levels of ANC and serious audio flair

There’s only one type of French fancy we’d recommend you stick in your ears, and that’s the Devialet Gemini earbuds conjured by the French audio engineers known for its outlandish luxury speakers like this. At £279 and with 24 hours playtime they’re premium buds rivalling the likes of Apple’s Airpods Pro, but should have audio chops to reign supreme. ‘Pressure Balance Architecture’ ensures the ideal inner pressure in the decompression chambers and two microphones in each earbud mean you’ll never sound muffled. Pack in a 10mm high excursion drivers, three levels of ANC, two levels of transparency mode – and you're the boss of exactly how much of the outside world you’d like to let in. The dedicated app will help with fit, along with varying sizes of earbud options ((XS, S, M, L) and you can tweak the sound within the app. With IPX4 rating, they’re dust and splash-proof and there’s an all-in-one button on the bud to control all settings, plus an option to awaken a voice assistant like Siri or Google’s Assistant. Available later this month, there’s absolutely no risk of getting buttercream in your ears.