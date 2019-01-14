Cinema. The parachute. Aspirin. Denim. All these world-changing, life-enhancing innovations are French.

And since 2015 (when the first Devialet Phantom was launched), it’s been possible to add “wildly over-powerful wireless speakers that look like they’re trying to take flight” to the list of French initiatives the world would be poorer without.

Until recently, Devialet’s modus operandi seemed as simple as its products are complicated. Its Phantom speakers, for example, are uniquely styled, staggeringly muscular and are tuned to generate enough bass to crack the plaster on your walls. They’re also witheringly expensive.

Lately, though, there seems to have been an outbreak of normalcy at the company’s Paris headquarters. The 2017 collaboration with Sky for the Soundbox soundbar, for example, brought the Devialet brand within reach of the mainstream.

And now there’s this, the Phantom Reactor 900. By Devialet’s standards it’s compact, affordable and modestly powered. By anyone else’s standards it’s reasonably compact, quite expensive and, with 900 watts on tap, ludicrously brawny.

But nevertheless, it brings the possibility of Devialet ownership to those who previously had only been able to press their faces against the glass of the company’s Selfridges and Harrods displays.