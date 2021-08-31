Bose’s QuietComfort 45 headphones feature improved noise-cancelling and all-day battery life

Nowadays you’ll struggle to find a consumer audio brand that doesn’t make noise-cancelling headphones, but Bose’s QuietComfort 35s remain among the most iconic of the lot. It looked like the American giant had left the QuietComfort line behind when it introduced the (also excellent) Noise Cancelling Headphones 700, but Bose has today announced the QuietComfort 45 headphones. Looking like a true sequel to the QC35s, the new £319.95 cans feature two modes: Quiet is obviously the noise-cancelling setting, and we’re going to stick our necks out and predict that Bose’s ANC wizardy as still as good as anyone’s, while Aware mode switches the headphones to full transparency. The NC Headphones 700 were great at isolating your voice during calls, and it sounds like the QC 45s will follow suit, employing beam-forming mics to focus on what you’re saying while blocking out background rabble. Design-wise, Bose looks to have broadly stuck to the same lightweight, predominantly plastic build, and like the QC35s before them, the headphones come in either white or black with a matte finish. Bose has also opted to stick with button controls rather than introducing touch-pads, and you can connect to two Bluetooth 5.1 devices simultaneously. With 24 hours of battery life on a full charge they should comfortably see you through a long-haul flight and beyond, and with travelling now becoming a possibility once again, the QuietComfort 45s have arrived at just the right time. You can grab a pair from September 30.