Bose’s Portable Home Speaker does booming 360 sound on the move

You’re not going to remember Bose’s new Portable Home Speaker (£329.95) for its name, but it does an effective job of reminding you why Bluetooth speakers are still fun. Why limit yourself to annoying people by blasting music in your bedroom when you can do it all over the house and on your way to the shops? Bose promises improved 360-degree sound and deeper bass than you’ll find in any competing speaker of the same size. It’s lightweight too, and has a handle to make carrying it between rooms or into the garden more convenient. While connected to Wi-Fi, you can jump between playlists and control your smart home with your vocie via Alexa or Google Assistant, both built in and good listeners thanks to a Bose-made voice pickup system. Airplay 2 and Spotify Connect are also supported, and you should be able to get 12 hours of battery life between charges. Pre-order from September 19.