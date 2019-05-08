B&O's iconic Beoplay A9 speaker has been given a pretty hefty upgrade

B&O has launched an updated version of its iconic Beoplay A9 speaker that makes the stunning system even more of a must-have. The latest iteration of the distinctive speaker comes with some impressive new features like a built-in Google Assistant for ease-of-use, Active Room Compensation that optimises sound performance based on your surroundings, a new and stronger streaming engine for better performance and connectivity, and two additional full range drivers that create a much broader soundscape. If that tickles your fancy, you'll be able to get your hands on the all-new Beoplay A9 (£2,250) when it launches on May 14.