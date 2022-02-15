Audio-Technica’s latest ANC buds offer 15 hours of peaceful playback

Audio-Technica has introduced its latest ATH-CKS50TW true wireless earphones and they have particularly lengthy battery life, offering 15 hours of playback.

You can even stretch that to 20 hours if you turn off the noise-cancelling, too, while the extra charges in the case mean you can go a total of 50 hours between charges. A 10 minute charge of the case will give you around 90 minutes of non-noise cancelling playback should you need.

Audio-Technica says these Bluetooth 5.2 buds – which are mid-range at £150 – offer top-notch sound isolation thanks to some serious work on the fit of these earphones. And, what’s more, they also have support for Sony’s excellent 360 Reality Audio like Sony’s own top-end WH-1000XM4 buds as well as Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Audio. The drivers are 9mm and designed to deliver deep bass when the audio demands; we’ll see how that performs when we review them.

A hear-through function means that you can quickly tune back into your surroundings should you need to – playback volume is lowered and ambient sounds are allowed through, with speech particularly enhanced. Plus, a Sidetone feature also means you can hear your own voice during calls so you don’t talk too quickly.

They’re splash resistant – though not waterproof – and support multiple device connections, so you can have them paired to your laptop and phone simultaneously. Google Fast Pair is also supported for this.

Naturally, you can do all the normal stuff you’d expect from a pair of true wireless earbuds such as using one of the buds in isolation, making calls and customising the buttons.