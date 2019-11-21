The Astell&Kern SA700 is a portable hi-res audio player that'll turn heads

Astell&Kern has unveiled a portable hi-res audio player designed for those who enjoy the finer things in life. Pitched as the Dom Perignon of pocket-sized audio, the swish new SA700 (£1295) features an elegant industrial design inspired by the iconic AK120, and combines an angular steel body with a 4.1in 720x1280 touchscreen to create a device that feels both vintage and modern. In terms of audio, the SA700 uses a Dual DAC system, comprised of two AKM AK4492ECB DACs, to deliver "incredible sonic performance." The player supports bit-to-bit playback up to 32-bit, 384KHz and native DSD playback up to 11.2MHz, meaning your favourite tunes should sound as close to the original production as possible. 128GB of built-in storage might not sound like a lot when you're talking about hi-res audio, but support for an extra 512GB through a microSD card slot should quell those fears.