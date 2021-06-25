Astell&Kern and Campfire Audio team up for AK Solaris X earbuds

Campfire Audio is known for its beautiful-sounding hand-built headphones, Astell&Kern for its premium digital music players. Now, these two masters of sonic sorcery have combined their powers to create the AK Solaris X (£1,499, available mid-July) a pair of in-ear monitors that take Campfire’s Solaris 2020 buds as a base and retune them for the deep, rich sound apparently prized by Astell&Kern aficionados. Hand-assembled at Campfire’s Portland, Oregon HQ, the AK Solaris X has a custom-made balanced armature driver, Tuned Acoustic Expansion Chamber and 3D-printed Acoustic Chamber, all designed to deliver a natural sound with a smooth top end and deeper mid and low ends. To give you some idea of how premium these are, you’ll only be able to pick them up in-store at Harrods or Selfridges.