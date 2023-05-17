Amazon Echo Auto 2 is now available in the UK, Canada, Japan and Europe as well as the US

Amazon sees the car as a natural arena for Alexa, something it has been working on for a few years with Echo Auto. It launched the $55 Echo Auto 2 last year featuring a slimmer design. Well, when we say ‘slimmer’ we actually mean ‘totally different’.

Now the device will be available in the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Canada and Japan as well as the US (where it was available previously).

There’s now a new adhesive mount that means you can place it in various places within your vehicle rather than on top of your dashboard as with the original Echo Auto.

Echo Auto now has five microphones that are better designed to hear your requests over the noise in your vehicle, whether that’s music, road noise or other chatter.

As before you can use it over your car’s Bluetooth connection to listen to music, make calls, and now you can also get roadside assistance hands-free if you run into car trouble. Just say, “Alexa, call Roadside Assistance”.