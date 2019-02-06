New BT Sport app arrives on Apple TV, Samsung TV and Xbox One

Looking for a way to enjoy the Champion’s League knockout matches without pickling your liver or spending £45 on three pints of Stella and a bag of pork scratchings at your local boozer? Step up BT Sport, which has just dropped a brand new app for Apple TV, Samsung smart TVs and the Xbox One. Available for free to existing BT Sport subscribers (except those who access it via BT Mobile or EE) the app gives access to BT Sport 1, BT Sport 2, BT Sport 3, ESPN, Boxnation and the BT Sport Extra channels right off the bat, with no need for a separate set-top box. Plus BT promises that on-demand, highlights and 4K goodies will all be arriving on the app later this year, as well as gorgeous HDR at some point in the future. Game on.