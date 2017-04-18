This app lets you watch your friends while they watch videos

First came the videos of people watching videos. Next, the videos of people watching videos of people watching videos. Now, there’s Cabana - an app that lets you watch videos, with other people who are also watching videos. Like the mutant offspring of Skype, Snapchat and YouTube, the app - brought to life by Tumblr, no less - lets you group chat with up to five of your pals while watching videos together. It’s like getting together for a film night, only without the whole getting together thing. How much data it’ll consume remains to be seen, but at least it might mean less of that ‘tag your mates’ spam on Facey-B.