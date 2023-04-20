Acer Aspire Vero 15 goes greener than ever

Eco-conscious laptop lovers were well catered for by Acer’s Vero laptop range before, and that isn’t set to change for the new Acer Aspire Vero 15 – but now they’ll be able to pick one up in a colour appropriate for its green credentials. The environmentally responsible machine has also been upgraded with the latest Intel internals and a higher resolution webcam, to keep pace with remote working.

Just like previous Vero models, the Aspire Vero 15 makes use of post-consumer recycled plastics for its chassis. Only now the percentage has grown from 30% to 40%, meaning 30% fewer CO2 emissions, and the distinctive green colour is entirely paint-free. The OceanGlass touchpad uses recycled ocean-bound plastic, and the keyboard keycaps are made from 50% PCR materials too.

There’s been no skimping on performance, with a choice of 13th-gen Intel Core i3, i5 and i7 processors, 8 or 16GB of RAM, and 256GB, 512GB or 1TB of SSD storage. A 56Wh battery should survive a full working day.

The 15.6in IPS display has a 1920X1080 resolution and pledges to cover 100% of the sRGB colour gamut. A peak brightness of 300 nits won’t trouble your retinas too much, but should be high enough to work even in brightly-lit rooms.

Connectivity is generous enough, with two Thunderbolt 4/USB-C ports, two USB3.2 Gen1 Type-A ports, HDMI 2.1 video out and a 3.5mm headphone port, plus a DC barrel jack for power. Acer has also equipped the Aspire Vero 15 with a 1440p resolution webcam, with the firm’s AI-assisted noise reduction tech for clearer conference calls.

The Acer Aspire Vero 15 is set to launch worldwide, starting in Europe and China in May for €899 and RMB4499 respectively. North America will follow later in June, with prices beginning from $700.