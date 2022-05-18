Acer expands its earth-concious Vero range, refreshes ConceptD

Acer has been rather busy and as well as the Swift 3 OLED refresh, it has re-worked a bunch of its standard laptops as part of its [email protected] annual product launch shindig.

The eco-conscious range of Vero laptops have now been refreshed with the latest 12th generation Intel Core processors, Wi-Fi 6 and Thunderbolt 4, and new colour options. They’re available in both 14 and 15-inch versions (AV14-51 and AV15-52). All use a hefty amount of recycled plastic including ocean plastic.

Plus there’s now a Veriton Vero all-in-one with a 24-inch Full HD IPS thin-bezel display, boasting up to Intel Core i9 processors, Nvidia GeForce MX550 GP graphics and offering an 88% screen-to-body ratio.

Acer’s also updated the rest of its ranges, too. The ConceptD creator-orientated series have been given the lastest chips. The ConceptD 5 and ConceptD 5 Pro laptops can have a 16-inch OLED display if you so choose, paired with 12th generation Intel Core i7 processors and Nvidia RTX A5500 or Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070 Ti graphics.

New ConceptD 500 desktops offer up to Core i9 chips and either anNvidia RTX A4000 or GeForce RTX 3070 graphics combined with up to 128GB of DDR4 3200 Mhz memory and up to 4TB of M.2 Gen 4 SSD storage and up to a 4 TB hard drive.

The TravelMate P4 and TravelMate Spin P4 series of laptops have also been given the upgrade treatment, too, with the latest 12th Gen Intel Core vPro or AMD Ryzen Pro processors under the hood.

