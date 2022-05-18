The Acer Swift 3 has a punchy OLED screen and super-fast charging

Acer has unveiled a host of new laptops looking to earn a spot on your desk, one of which is the new Swift 3.

Dominated by a 14in OLED display with a 16:10 aspect ratio and WQXGA+ (2.8k) resolution, it promises to woo your eyes with the vibrant colours and rich blacks that OLED screens are famed for.

With a 17.9mm-thin aluminum body and an overall weight of just 1.4kg it’s a sleek little number too, but that doesn’t mean its specs are on the dainty side. Powered by Intel’s latest 12th Gen Core H-series processors (complete with Iris Xe graphics for light gaming) and up to 16GB of RAM, it should comfortably handle everything from multiple apps and browsing to casual rounds of Rocket League and more.

It’s also Intel Evo certified, which means it’s ready for action the moment you fire it up, with 10 hours of real-world use per charge. If you’re caught in a pinch, a mere 30 minutes of juice is good for over four hours of battery life, while an OceanGlass touchpad made from recycled ocean-bound plastic promises a “sleek glass-like tactile feeling when scrolling.”

With Wi-Fi 6, a backlit keyboard, a Full HD webcam (complete with audio and video noise reduction for improved video calls), and improved calling, it appears to tick all the boxes for a portable mobile workhorse. Landing in July, the base model will set you back £1099, and you can grab more information directly from Acer, if you fancy.