Acer Swift laptops step up on screen size for 2023

Acer is looking to start 2023 off on a fresh foot, overhauling its entire Acer Swift laptop line-up with new names, bigger screens and more potent hardware. Newest of the bunch is the Swift Go, a thin-and-light with a choice of Intel or AMD internals, and high-resolution OLED display options. The Swift X 14 adds dedicated graphics, and the Swift 14 goes big on styling, so there should be something for everyone.

The Swift Go, arriving in 14in and 16in screen sizes, effectively replaces the Swift 3 in Acer’s model range. Both adopt the 16:10 display aspect ratio that’s all the rage at this year’s CES, along with 120Hz refresh rates, 100% DCI-P3 colour coverage and 500nit peak brightness. The smaller of the two tops out at 2880×1800, while the larger Swift Go 16 has a 3200×200 resolution.

Intel’s 13th-gen Core processors have been tapped up to deliver on the performance front, along with up to 16GB of DDR5 memory and as much as 2TB of SSD storage. Acer has opted for the more potent H-series chips, instead of the more moderate P-series CPUs used in previous generation laptops. An upgraded dual fan cooling system, larger heat pipes and air inlets in the keyboard tray all help keep it cool under pressure, despite each laptop being less than 15mm thick.

There’s no shortage of ports, either, with USB-C/Thunderbolt 4, full-size HDMI and microSD card readers saving you from living the dongle life.

The Swift Go 14 will go on sale in Europe in February, with Asia and North America to follow later in the year. Prices should start from €999 (around £880). The Swift Go 16 will follow in March for €1099 (about £960).

The joy of X

If integrated graphics just aren’t going to cut it for things like photo and video editing, or you’re hoping to get a bit of gaming in outside of work hours, the Swift X 14 could fit the bill. It combines 13th-gen Intel Core CPUs with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4050, along with larger fans than the outgoing model and dual heat pipes to keep temperatures under control.

Acer has tweaked the chassis to make room for a larger battery, which should be good for up to nine and a half hours of use between top-ups. The 16:10 aspect screen is more productivity-friendly than before, while the 2.8K-resolution OLED panel should be fighting fit when it comes to entertainment. It has a 120Hz refresh rate and is certified for DisplayHDR TrueBlack 500. There’s also a 1440p webcam built into the bezel, plus dual USB Type-C ports, HDMI and microSD card reader connectivity.

Expect the Swift X 14 to begin arriving in April, with European pricing starting from €1499 (around £1300) depending on spec.

Swift decision

Finally, the Swift 14 is the looker of the bunch. It’s milled from a single slab of aerospace-grade aluminium, in either Mist Green or Steam Blue colours. The OceanGlass trackpad, made from plastic waste that would otherwise end up at sea, is another nice touch. Diamond-cut edges make the sub-15mm chassis look even slimmer than it is, and the whole thing tips the scales at a scant 1.2kg.

It’s no performance lightweight, though. Expect an 13th Gen Intel Core H-series processor, plenty of RAM and a sizeable SSD, plus a battery good for almost ten hours of work away from the mains. There’s a pick of two 14in touchscreen options: 1920×1200 or 2560×1600, each with Corning Gorilla Glass.

The 1440p webcam supports Windows Hello, and there’s a built-in fingerprint reader alongside two USB-C/Thunderbolt 4 ports and a full-size HDMI output.

It’ll be the first new Acer Swift laptop to go on sale, with a European launch set for January. Prices should start from €1699 (about £1500).