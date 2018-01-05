garmin vivosport

One thing that might put off some of the hardcore exercisers among you is the lack of Bluetooth and ANT+ support.

You can’t hook up a chest strap sensor, which would get you a much more reliable read than the Vivosport’s optical sensor. Still, oddly enough, you can do the opposite. This tracker’s heart sensor can broadcast as an ANT+ device, letting it hook up with other trackers. For example, a bike computer.

There are other neat extras too. The Vivosport must be one of the smallest trackers that can pass on all sorts of phone notifications, not just SMS and call reminders. You can even read WhatsApp messages and email excerpts, each arriving with a buzz. Sure, it’s pretty painful when the screen can only fit 3-4 words a page but you can’t fault Garmin for the effort.

And if, like me, you tend to use wrist notifications to judge whether to pull phone from pocket rather than to read emails, you get some of the day-to-day utility of a smartwatch here.

You can wear the Vivosport in the swimming pool, and I have, as it’s water resistant to 5ATM (50M), but trying to track lengths in the pool is a bust. Heart-rate tracking while swimming is also a bit of a mess. If you swim outdoors in rivers, you could have a crack at GPS tracking your route, but rivals like the Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and the Apple Watch Series 3 remain better bets for water-lovers.

All your data ends up in Garmin Connect, which these days does a good job of adopting the dual personality it needs to satisfy the Garmin line-up. On its face you get a dead accessible, smart-looking summary of your steps, resting heart rate and stress level. For a Fitbit-like breezy summary, this is all you need.

Dig deeper and you’ll expose a giant cavern of fitness-tracking nerdiness including even inputting all your gear, from bikes to shoes, in the app. Garmin Connect supports challenges too, although unless you have friends on Garmin you’re stuck with system-wide step challenges. They’re fun, but some of the fluffier platforms make a little more of this social side.