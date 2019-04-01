The Fitbit Versa lite is made for someone who wants a smartwatch/fitness tracker combo that doesn’t pack a tonne of features.

Unlike the Apple Watch, the Galaxy Watch and the standard Versa, the Lite Edition doesn’t offer wrist-based payments. It also lacks storage for offline music playback without your smartphone, and there’s no tracking support for swimming or floors climbed either.

Finally, the Fitbit Coach feature which walks you through workouts is missing too. As with the standard Versa, it also lacks a GPS, instead, using the GPS from your phone to track runs and cycles outdoors. What it does do though is track heart rate, sleep, steps and calories burned.

You can also swim with it, given the fact it’s water resistant up to 50m, it just won’t keep tabs of your strokes. There’s also a female health feature as well, and you can install third-party apps like GymGenius for guided workouts, though that last one will cost a bit extra.

In terms of accuracy, the heart rate monitor was on-point for the most part in our tests, especially when training modes were fired up and there wasn’t too much wrist movement – on a stationary bike for example. The same can be said of the step counter, with numbers the Versa Lite pulled up matching up to our Samsung wearable nicely.

Now, price is where things get a bit tricky. If we only look at RRPs, the Versa Lite Edition makes sense. When we look online though, the significantly better-specced Versa can be had for around £150 too, given the fact it’s been out a bit longer, so its price has dropped.

As a result, if you’re tossing up between the two and they cost the same – go for the Versa – it’s way more feature-rich. If the Lite costs significantly less though, then make the call based on how you reckon you’ll use your Fitbit.