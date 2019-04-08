Xiaomi Mi 9 vs OnePlus 6T: Which is best?

The OnePlus 6T is our current pick for the best handset around £500, but the competition has been heating up early this year.

Xiaomi's Mi 9 is one of the leading candidates to usurp the throne. The Mi 9 matches the OnePlus 6T in some respects, from screen to in-display fingerprint sensor, but Xiaomi's phone also seemingly comes out ahead in some respects. Can Xiaomi beat OnePlus at its own game?

Here's what we think now that we've reviewed both handsets.