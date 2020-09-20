Xbox Series X and Series S pre-orders – where to reserve your next gen Xbox

Don’t you just love the hype around new consoles?
The past few months have not been great for us all (to say the very least), but probably at the time we all most needed it, the gaming industry has absolutely smashed it out the park.
And nowhere is that more present than with team Microsoft – bringing about a more futureproof vision of the next generation with their incredible Xbox Game Pass offering and, of course, some seriously beefy hardware to play on, courtesy of the Xbox Series X and Series S.
Beating Sony to the punch, Xbox revealed pricing and a release date - £449 for the Series X and a seriously affordable £249 for the Series S, along with a 10th November release date for both. Even better, they’ve set a pre-order date and time in stone – 22nd September at 8am BST. Definitely a lot of Microsoft games resting easier than those rushing around finding PS5 pre-orders last week!
Speaking of, where on Earth are you going to pre-order it from? Don’t worry, we’ve got you covered on two fronts. Either bookmark this page and you will see links to retailers the moment they go live, or follow us on Twitter, where we will be posting the links as they go live too!
Simply put, if your blood runs green rather than blue, we are doing everything possible to ensure you get your hands on a next gen Xbox. Let’s go.
Pre-Order Xbox Series X
Microsoft have also announced the retailers that will be taking pre-orders as well, so once each of the names below go blue, the link is live – get clicking!
Pre-order Xbox Series S
Same as above, if you’re going for the budget next gen option, just watch for these links to go blue...
Pre-order next gen Xbox accessories
We haven’t heard much about accessories and their pricing, but anticipate they will drop more information once console pre-orders go live. Watch this space, which we will populate over the next few days with best deals.