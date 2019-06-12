WTF is ray tracing?

Ray tracing might sound like the name of a renegade cop who gets results, but it’s been one of the big buzz terms of E3 2019.

With a new generation of consoles on the horizon and more details emerging around both the next PlayStation and Microsoft’s Project Scarlett, it’s inevitable that talk would turn to just how much better the graphics would be from the new machines. And while some will focus on their 8K capabilities, it’s a process called ray tracing that’ll arguably have the most noticeable impact.

But what exactly is this eye-catching graphics tech all about? And do you really need to wait until the end of next year to get a taste of it?