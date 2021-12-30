Apple Face ID: what is it and how does it work?

How does Face ID work?

If you’ve an iPhone with a ‘notch’ at the top of the screen, you can use Face ID. The notch is basically where the cut-out bit for the front-facing camera is. But here you’ll also find a infrared camera, a dot projector, a proximity sensor, a flood illuminator and an ambient light sensor.

They’re not there to take sci-fi selfies, they combine to scan your face every time you want to access your phone. Apple calls it a TrueDepth camera system.

Every time you pick up your phone the flood illuminator (we’d never heard of one either) detects that a face has been presented to it, which then triggers the IR camera and the dot projector. The former takes an infrared photo, while the dot projector maps 30,000 points on your face – a bit like motion capturing an actor for an animated movie or game.

The phone then compares those images to the map it holds of your face. If it’s a match, you’re in.