WTF is… Apple Face ID

Apple’s new iPhone X is a 5.8in slab of all-screen wonder. But without a home button, how do you get into it?

With your face, that’s how.

With just a glimpse of your ugly mug Apple’s new Face ID tech can tell whether the phone is being held by its rightful owner.

But how does it do it? And is it secure enough to stop your friends unlocking your new phone and filling your camera roll with with ridiculous selfies?