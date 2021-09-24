Wrap your Apple: 13 of the best cases for the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

Good news: there’s a new iPhone available from today. Bad news: whichever version of the iPhone 13 you buy, your old case probably won’t fit.

Luckily, there’s no shortage of fresh shells for Apple’s latest smartphone. Keen to call dibs on your new handset, a whole host of case makers have already crafted covers to protect your pre-ordered pride and joy.

We’ve sifted through the online stores to find 13 of the best cases for the iPhone 13. Bag one now and by the time postie turns up with your brand-new blower, you’ll be set and ready to wrap it.