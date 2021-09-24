Wrap your Apple: 13 of the best cases for the iPhone 13, Mini, Pro and Pro Max

Good news: there’s a new iPhone available from today. Bad news: whichever version of the iPhone 13 you buy, your old case probably won’t fit.
Luckily, there’s no shortage of fresh shells for Apple’s latest smartphone. Keen to call dibs on your new handset, a whole host of case makers have already crafted covers to protect your pre-ordered pride and joy.
We’ve sifted through the online stores to find 13 of the best cases for the iPhone 13. Bag one now and by the time postie turns up with your brand-new blower, you’ll be set and ready to wrap it.
Short answer: probably not. Apple has a sneaky habit of ever-so-slightly tweaking the dimensions of its devices between generations. Not enough for you to notice in everyday use, but sufficient to mean your old case doesn’t slip neatly over your brand-spanking new smartphone.
And it’s the same story for the iPhone 13. While the height and width dimensions are the same as the iPhone 12, each model in the line-up is a sliver thicker (0.15mm). While that alone would rule out most slim-fitting cases, Apple has also shifted the buttons further down the side of the iPhone 13.
And just to make sure your iPhone 12 case doesn’t fit right, the rear camera bump has grown in size – most noticeably on the iPhone 13 Pro, where it’s substantially larger than its predecessor. So unless you’re willing to go full DIY and refashion your existing case, you’ll need to start shopping.
Decoded Back Cover (£44)
From bags to watch straps, Decoded does a long and lovely line in leather accessories. Its latest case skins your iPhone 13 in sumptuous simplicity: a full-grain finish treats your telephone to tasteful understatement, while the raised bezel and metal camera ring ensure its precious parts are suitably shielded. Plus it’s MagSafe compatible, so you can complete the look with a matching magnetic card sleeve to snap on the back.
Nudient Thin V3 Case (£26)
At 7.65mm slim, the iPhone 13 is hardly flabby. For a wrap that won’t expand its slender waistline, try Nudient’s low-profile number. Cut from polypropylene plastic, it measures just 1mm thin – so it won’t spoil the proportions of your streamlined smartphone. A matte rubber coating gives grip without the stick of silicone, while a textile lining keeps your iPhone covered in comfort. And despite the minimal thickness, the case harbours magnets which work with MagSafe and Nudient’s own auto-align accessories.
Apple Clear Case with MagSafe (£49)
The magic of magnets might be invisible, but at least this transparent case lets you in on the secret of MagSafe. Designed by Apple, the ring on the rear aligns perfectly with the magnets inside your iPhone 13, for seamless wireless charging and the option to attach compatible accessories. The case itself is crafted from clear polycarbonate with a scratch-resistant coating, revealing the original shade of your smartphone’s skin beneath.
Tech21 Eco Art (£30)
Smartphone components could stick around long after you’ve moved on, but your case doesn’t have to. Swap silicone skins for this flexible shell to protect your iPhone and the planet. Made using compostable materials (including cork reinforcements), it fully biodegrades to leave zero micro plastics behind. Better yet, its leafy motif lets onlookers know exactly where your eco allegiances lie.
Nomad Sport ($40)
Nomad’s known for its leather iPhone accessories, but the case-maker’s latest effort eschews cow skin in favour of a glossier get-up. An exercise in premium minimalism, the streamlined shell nails the essentials: tactile TPE bumpers reinforce the polycarbonate frame, while the PET backplate gives grip and good looks in equal measure. 6ft drop protection should save your phone from tumbles too, with raised edges to shield your screen. Plus metal buttons mean the slim, MagSafe-friendly Sport Case is a step up from a standard wrapper.
Gear4 Zagg Denali Snap (£45)
Flat-panel aluminium and a natty glass back make the iPhone 13 quite a looker. But while it’s nicely put together, even the sturdiest sheet of see-through sand can’t withstand a drop from 15 feet. Luckily, the back plate of this tough textured shell is reinforced with D30 for serious shock-absorption. The impact-resistant material means the hardcore Denali case can shield your smartphone from drops of up to five metres. And thanks to an antimicrobial treatment, it’ll beat off bacteria too.
Mous Limitless 4.0 (£50)
Clumsiness can strike at any time, which is why Mous makes such rugged cases. An AiroShock lining absorbs impacts from drops and shocks, while a durable polycarbonate shell keeps your smartphone safe from daily bumps and bashes. There’s added protection on the corners, plus a raised front edge to shield your screen from surface contact. Surprisingly slim yet MagSafe compatible, the fourth edition ships in six styles – including one with an aramid fibre panel (pictured).
Apple Leather Case with MagSafe (£59)
Want protection with a premium finish? Apple’s own leather case adds a simple touch of class to the iPhone’s aluminium and glass. Slim, neat and stylish, the sophisticated shell is designed to age gracefully, gaining a unique patina from the oils in your paw. With a little love, it could one day become an heirloom – alongside your antique iPhone 13.
CLCKR (£30)
Gripping your phone is all well and good, but a long day of social scrolling is enough to give anyone hand cramps. For a handset that’s easier to hold, try sticking your iPhone 13 in this clever case. An integrated grip stand makes it more comfortable to clutch – plus it doubles up as a kickstand, clicking into place to support your smartphone in portrait or landscape. Ideal for when your fingers need to take five.
Caseology Parallax (£15)
A little bit of grip can go a long way. Helpfully, the textured hexagons on the back of Caseology’s Parallax case give your digits something to work with. So too do the TPU grip strips down either side of the distinctive shell, so your smartphone shouldn’t come tumbling out of your grasp. But if somehow it does, raised bumpers around the screen and camera bump – plus military-grade materials – mean your iPhone 13 should survive the fall to be held again.
Pela Case (£29)
Like a standout wrapper? Pela’s compostable cases are a textured treat: crafted from flax shive and plant-based biopolymer, each of its eco covers features a slightly different speckled finish – courtesy of the natural materials they’re made from. Flexible yet protective, the planet-friendly cases wrap around your iPhone’s edges to fortify it front and back. When it’s time to swap to the next Apple handset? Simply pop your Pela in the compost bin and it'll disappear in a matter of months.
Quad Lock Case (£23)
Whether as a SatNav or a fitness tracker, adding your smartphone to your handlebars is a great way to augment your cycling experience. And QuadLock’s sturdy cases let you do so safely: slim when you’re out of the saddle, the TPU-reinforced polycarbonate shell locks onto any one of QuadLock’s many mounts. There are options for everything from cars and motorbikes to golf carts, armbands and desks – perfect for clipping your iPhone 13 in place post-commute.
Greenwich Blake (£149)
If you’re willing to drop several hundred of your hard-earned sterling on a smartphone, it makes sense that you might like a similarly spenny shell to stick it in. Enter Greenwich: its folio cases are crafted from mighty fine materials to deliver a fittingly premium finish. A stitched leather panel tops the electroplated back cover, while the flip-open front snaps magnetically back to attach your smartphone to the maker’s in-car mount. Plus it can harbour a couple of cards – so you’ll always be ready to spend more of your readies.