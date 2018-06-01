World Cup 2018 warm-ups: the 9 best football documentaries to stream

At the 2010 World Cup, Wayne Rooney and Jermain Defoe got so bored between games that they watched the full video of Wazza’s wedding.

Don’t be like JD and Wayne. If you find yourself at a loose end during any of the 19 or so hours per day that there’s no football on, take your pick from Stuff’s list of the best soccer cinema.

We promise every single one will be better than watching the Rooney in-laws doing a conga.