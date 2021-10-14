Which iPhone is best for you? Every available Apple phone compared

New year, new iPhone. If only it was that simple when it came to choosing which Apple handset to spend your hard-earned sterling on.

See, while the latest models in Apple’s smartphone line-up undoubtedly offer the ultimate outright performance, they don’t necessarily represent the best value for everyone. Dial back the clock a year or two and you might find a phone that’s perfectly capable for your needs, at a price that’s better for your wallet.

With a handful of iPhone models from previous generations still available to buy from Apple, as well as four variants of the new iPhone 13, it can be tricky to decide which one is right for you. Not sure where to start? We’ve set out the good, the bad and the things to note about all eight iPhones you can currently buy from Apple.