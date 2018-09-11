Which fitness app is best for you?

Back from the beach and ready to ditch your workout regime ’til next summer? Not so fast.

See, it’s a little-known fact that exercising all-year-round keeps you in better shape than a six-week sweat-fest before your annual sunny sojourn. Who knew.

So unpack your pumps and cancel that biscuit club subscription: you’re not hibernating this year.

You don’t even need a gym membership. All it takes a quick trip to the App Store and, before you can say “Who needs Cross Fit when you have Wii Fit”, you’ll be feeling fitter than ever.