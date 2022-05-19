Welcome to Stuff’s fitness and wellbeing week in association with Huawei

To celebrate the launch of Huawei’s latest smartwatches, we’ve got a week of wellbeing and fitness-orientated articles for you in association with Huawei. Here’s our coverage of the launch of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 and flagship GT3 Pro smartwatches:

During the next few days we’ll bring you everything from the greatest fitness watches to affordable activity bands. Thanks to everyday tech, there’s never been an easier time to get fit. We’re also covering the latest home gym machines and workout gear, bikes, e-bikes and exercise bikes, smart training shoes and more to keep yourself fit and healthy ahead of the summer months.