Welcome to Stuff’s fitness and wellbeing week in association with Huawei
Celebrating Huawei's new wearable launches, here's a load of great fitness features
To celebrate the launch of Huawei’s latest smartwatches, we’ve got a week of wellbeing and fitness-orientated articles for you in association with Huawei. Here’s our coverage of the launch of the Huawei Watch Fit 2 and flagship GT3 Pro smartwatches:
Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro hands-on review
Premium wearable delivers on looks – but what about features?
The Huawei Watch Fit 2 brings wrist smarts for less
Looking for some wallet-friendly wrist action?
The Huawei Watch GT 3 Pro is ready to hit the open water
Diving and golf tracking additions make the GT 3 Pro Huawei’s most comprehensive smartwatch yet
During the next few days we’ll bring you everything from the greatest fitness watches to affordable activity bands. Thanks to everyday tech, there’s never been an easier time to get fit. We’re also covering the latest home gym machines and workout gear, bikes, e-bikes and exercise bikes, smart training shoes and more to keep yourself fit and healthy ahead of the summer months.
Which Fitbit is best for you? Fitbit’s top fitness trackers and smartwatches explained
How to pick your perfect Fitbit
Which trainers should you buy? The best workout shoes for running, training and exercise
Find your feet with the finest fitness footwear
Best GPS sports watch 2022: the top tickers for tracking activity and fitness
Sweat the smart stuff
20 best fitness apps for gym-free workouts
Go hard at home
Best running headphones 2022: the top wireless earphones for sport
How to soundtrack your sprints
ASICS Metaspeed Sky+ – we race test the latest marathon carbon racer to rival the Nike Vaporfly￼
The latest carbon race shoes from ASICS are designed match your running stride
Blinded by the numbers: Is there such a thing as too much fitness tracking?
It’s number-geddon with all these fitness trackers
Nike Training Club vs Apple Fitness+: Which app gives the best workout?
Survival of the fittest