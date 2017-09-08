The Watch list: 7 things we want from the Apple Watch 3

The original Apple Watch suffered from David Beckham Syndrome, which leaves the sufferer unable decide whether they prefer sport or fashion.

That all changed with the Watch Series 2, which went decisively down the sporting route. Its combination of GPS, waterproofing and a range of fun workout apps make it our favourite beginners’ fitness watch.

So what more can we possibly demand from the Watch 3? Quite a lot, actually.

The good news is quite a few of our gripes have already been solved in the imminent watchOS 4 update, which will bring personalised coaching, a very promising Siri Watch Face and a much-improved UI.

But as we’re greedy gadget gannets, we’ve made a list of the things we’d like to see announced with the rumoured Watch 3 announcement on September 12.

Warning: this a wishlist, rather than a set of predictions. For a more realistic forecast, read our Apple Watch 3 rumours round-up.