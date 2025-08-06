iPhone 17 colours: here are all the options you can expect

The latest smartphones pack all manner of changes to get you to buy them. But one unsung feature upgrade is new colours.

Each new phone line-up sports a new range of colours for you to pick from. It might sound like a subtle change, but it can be enough for some to upgrade their handset. I’m guilty of it, with the iPhone 14 Pro Max’s purple and 15 Pro Max’s Natural Titanium catching my eye. And the iPhone 17 is no different.

Apple’s next iPhone is set to come in a slew of different colours. Before slipping one of the flagships in your pocket, it’s best to work out which colour you want to go for. Thanks to some early leaks of the iPhone 17’s new colours, you’ll be able to work out your Sky Blue from your Orange.

iPhone 17 and 17 Air colour rumours

The standard iPhone model always has more colourful options to pick from, offering a range of different designs to pick from. This has never been more true than on the iPhone 16 series, with Ultramarine and Teal standing out as particularly vibrant options. And the same is set to be true for the new iPhone 17 and 17 Air. Thanks to some leaks, it seems that Apple’s upcoming iPhones will be available in some extra colours.

iPhone 17 will allegedly be available in six colours: Black, White, Steel Grey, Green, Purple, and Light Blue. The new Steel Grey feels like a modern twist on Space Grey, while Purple and Green return for those who prefer a pop of colour.

iPhone 17 Air, on the other hand, will allegedly come in Black, White, Light Blue, and Light Gold. According to Macworld, the Light Blue shade is said to be even softer than on the regular 17, resembling the Sky Blue finish of the M4 MacBook Air. I particularly like this Sky Blue option, and I can see it looking gorgeous on the next iPhone.

Apple switched its Pro devices to titanium with the iPhone 15 series, and it’s stuck around ever since. So it’s no surprise to hear that you can expect a similar finish again – but allegedly with an added pop of colour. The iPhone 15 Pro line-up offered Natural Titanium, White Titanium, and Blue Titanium, and the 16 Pro switched out Blue Titanium for a goldish Desert Titanium.

This year, Apple is reportedly going with a fresh palette. The iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max will allegedly be available in Black Titanium, White Titanium, Natural Titanium, Blue Titanium, and an Orange option (it’s titanium name is unclear for now). That new Orange would be the highlight of the set, reportedly the same International Orange shade as the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action Button.

Macworld, along with leakers Majin Bu and Sonny Dickson, have all corroborated this list of colours. So unless Apple throws in a surprise last minute, this is likely what we’ll get.